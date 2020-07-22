Reading Time: < 1 minute

1099 – First Crusade: Godfrey of Bouillon is elected the first Defender of the Holy Sepulchre of The Kingdom of Jerusalem

1456 – Battle at Nandorfehervar (Belgrade): Hungarian army under Janos Hunyadi beats Sultan Murad II

1515 – First Congress of Vienna settles issues between Poland and Holy Roman Empire – rise of the Habsburgs influence

1942 – Warsaw Ghetto Jews (300,000) are sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp

1946 – A violent Jewish right-wing underground movement in Palestine, the Irgun Zvai Leumi, blew up a wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, killing 91 soldiers and civilians.

1963 – Sarawak achieves independence from British colonial rule

1977 – After falling from favour during the Cultural Revolution (1966–76), Deng Xiaoping returned to power on this day in 1977 after the Chinese Communist Party reinstated all his former high posts, including that of vice-premier.

2011 - Norway is the victim of twin terror attacks, the first a bomb blast targeting government buildings in central Oslo, second a massacre at a youth camp on island of Utøya



Births & Deaths:

2013 – Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, the first child of Prince William, duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, duchess of Cambridge, was born in London.

Film & TV:

1959 – Ed Wood’s cult classic “plan 9 from outer space”, called one of the worse films ever, premieres

Music:

1933 - Caterina Jarboro sings “Aida” at the New York Hippodrome, becoming the 1st black female opera singer to perform in the US

Sport:

2017 – South African golfer Branden Grace records lowest round for a men’s major championship – 62 in 3rd round at British Open, Royal Birkdale, England

