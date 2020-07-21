On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

356 BC – Herostratus sets fire to the Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

365 – Crete Earthquake followed by tsunami around the Eastern Mediterranean allegedly destroys Alexandria

1798 – Napoleon’s Army of Egypt used a new military tactic, the massive divisional square, to defeat the Egyptian forces of Murād Bey this day in 1798 at the Battle of the Pyramids during Napoleon’s Egyptian campaign.

1861 - First Battle of Bull Run [Battle of First Manassas], 1st major battle of the US Civil War is fought near Manassas, Virginia, Confederate victory

1904 – After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed

1925 – John T. Scopes found guilty of teaching evolution in the “Scopes monkey trial”, Dayton, Tennessee, fined $100 & costs

1969 – Apollo 11: Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the Moon at 2:56:15 AM (GMT)

1970 – Aswan High Dam opens in Egypt, enables human control of the flooding of the Nile

2007 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final book in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, was released.

2011 – The U.S. space shuttle program ended, after 135 missions, as the orbiter Atlantis landed at NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Births & Deaths:

1967 – Albert John Luthuli, president of the African National Congress (1952–60) and the first African to be awarded a Nobel Prize for Peace (1960), died after being struck by a train.

Film & TV:

1943 – “Stormy Weather”, directed by Andrew L. Stone, starring Bill Robinson, Lena Horne and Fats Waller singing “Ain’t Misbehavin‘” premieres in the US

1996 – “The Daily Show” hosted by Craig Kilborn premieres on Comedy Central in the US

Sport:

2002 – With a record 6 races remaining, German Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher clinches his 5th F1 World Drivers Championship with victory in the French Grand Prix at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours; 3rd straight title win

Music:

1983 – American heavy metal band Guns N’ Roses released the landmark album Appetite for Destruction, which sold more than 17 million copies.

Via Britannica / On This Day

