On This Day…

20th July 2020
1881– Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull, surrenders to US federal troops 

1917 – The Corfu Declaration was issued, calling for the establishment of a unified Yugoslav state following World War I 

1921– Congresswoman Alice Mary Robertson becomes the first woman to preside over the floor of US House of Representatives 

1944 – During World War II, German military leaders attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler in the July Plot. 

1954 – Armistice for Indo-China signed, Vietnam separates into North and South 

1969 – Apollo 11 lunar module carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin lands on the surface of the Moon; Aldrin and Armstrong walk on the moon seven hours later; Michael Collins remains in orbit in the lunar module 

1976– US Viking 1 lands on Mars at Chryse Planitia, 1st Martian landing 

2017– China announces a plan against “foreign garbage” banning 24 categories of plastic and recyclable waste from 2018 

Births & Deaths:  

2013 – American journalist Helen Thomas, who broke through a number of barriers for women reporters and was known especially for her coverage of U.S. presidents, died in Washington, D.C. 

Film & TV: 

1950– “Arthur Murray Party” premieres on ABC TV (later DuMont, CBS, NBC) 

Music: 

1940 – Billboard publishes its 1st singles record chart (#1 is “I’ll Never Smile Again” by Tommy Dorsey)

Sport: 

1976– Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run off Angels Dick Drago 

