On This Day…

1881 – Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull, surrenders to US federal troops

1917 – The Corfu Declaration was issued, calling for the establishment of a unified Yugoslav state following World War I

1921 – Congresswoman Alice Mary Robertson becomes the first woman to preside over the floor of US House of Representatives

1944 – During World War II, German military leaders attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler in the July Plot.

1954 – Armistice for Indo-China signed, Vietnam separates into North and South

1969 – Apollo 11 lunar module carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin lands on the surface of the Moon; Aldrin and Armstrong walk on the moon seven hours later; Michael Collins remains in orbit in the lunar module

1976 – US Viking 1 lands on Mars at Chryse Planitia, 1st Martian landing

2017 – China announces a plan against “foreign garbage” banning 24 categories of plastic and recyclable waste from 2018

Births & Deaths:

2013 – American journalist Helen Thomas, who broke through a number of barriers for women reporters and was known especially for her coverage of U.S. presidents, died in Washington, D.C.

Film & TV:

1950 – “Arthur Murray Party” premieres on ABC TV (later DuMont, CBS, NBC)

Music:

1940 – Billboard publishes its 1st singles record chart (#1 is “I’ll Never Smile Again” by Tommy Dorsey)



Sport:

1976 – Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run off Angels Dick Drago

