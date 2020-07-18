On This Day…
64 – Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero
1918 – French General Ferdinand Foch launched a counterstrike that forced the Germans into a hasty retreat during the Second Battle of the Marne, the last large German offensive of World War I.
1936 – Spanish Civil War: General Francisco Franco issues manifesto and leads an uprising in the Spanish army stationed in Morocco
2012 – Kim Jong-un is officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea and given the rank of Marshal in the Korean People’s Army
2013 – Detroit, Michigan, files for bankruptcy, becoming the largest US municipal bankruptcy ever at $18.5 billion
Births & Deaths:
1817 – The English novelist Jane Austen, who wrote such classics as Sense and Sensibility (1811) and Pride and Prejudice (1813), died in Winchester, Hampshire, at age 41.
1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African anti-apartheid activist, political prisoner (1962-90) and President of South Africa (1994-99), born in Mvezo, Umtatu, South Africa (d. 2013)
1921 – John Glenn—the first U.S. astronaut to orbit Earth, completing three orbits in 1962—was born.
Film & TV:
1959 – “The Nun’s Story” based on the novel by Kathryn Hulme, starring Audrey Hepburn premieres in Los Angeles
Music:
1980 – Billy Joel’s “Glass Houses” album tops US charts, featuring “Its Still Rock ‘n’ Roll to Me”
Sport:
1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first gymnast in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 score (total 7) at Montreal Games
Via Britannica / On This Day
