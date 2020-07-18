Reading Time: < 1 minute

64 – Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero

1918 – French General Ferdinand Foch launched a counterstrike that forced the Germans into a hasty retreat during the Second Battle of the Marne, the last large German offensive of World War I.

1936 – Spanish Civil War: General Francisco Franco issues manifesto and leads an uprising in the Spanish army stationed in Morocco

2012 – Kim Jong-un is officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea and given the rank of Marshal in the Korean People’s Army

2013 – Detroit, Michigan, files for bankruptcy, becoming the largest US municipal bankruptcy ever at $18.5 billion



Births & Deaths:

1817 – The English novelist Jane Austen, who wrote such classics as Sense and Sensibility (1811) and Pride and Prejudice (1813), died in Winchester, Hampshire, at age 41.

1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African anti-apartheid activist, political prisoner (1962-90) and President of South Africa (1994-99), born in Mvezo, Umtatu, South Africa (d. 2013)

1921 – John Glenn—the first U.S. astronaut to orbit Earth, completing three orbits in 1962—was born.

Film & TV:

1959 – “The Nun’s Story” based on the novel by Kathryn Hulme, starring Audrey Hepburn premieres in Los Angeles

Music:

1980 – Billy Joel’s “Glass Houses” album tops US charts, featuring “Its Still Rock ‘n’ Roll to Me”

Sport:

1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first gymnast in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 score (total 7) at Montreal Games

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related