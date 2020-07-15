On This Day…
1381 – John Ball, a leader in the Peasants’ Revolt, is hung, drawn and quartered in the presence of Richard II of England
1410 – Battle of Grunwald (First Battle of Tannenburg, Battle of Žalgiris), one of Medieval Europe’s largest battles during Poland-Lithuanian Teutonic War. Polish King Władysław Jagiełło and Lithuanian Grand Duke Vytautas defeat Teutonic Ulrich von Jungingen
1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta by French Captain Pierre-François Bouchard during Napoleon’s Egyptian Campaign
1955 – 18 Nobel laureates sign the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons, later co-signed by 34 more laureates
1978 – American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performed in England before 200,000 people.
2006 – The online microblogging service Twitter was publicly launched, and within the following decade it had more than 300 million users.
Births & Deaths:
1883 – Circus performer Charles Stratton, known to the world as General Tom Thumb, died.
1922 – Leon Max Lederman, who was a corecipient of the 1988 Nobel Prize for Physics for research on neutrinos, was born in New York City.
1997 -Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace was murdered by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.
Film & TV:
1988 – “Die Hard” directed by John McTiernan and starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman is released in the US
Music:
1972 – “Honky Chateau” becomes Elton John’s first No. 1 album in the US, includes hit “Rocket Man”
Sport:
1922 – American Jim Thorpe won a gold medal for the decathlon at the Olympics in Stockholm; he also captured a gold medal for the pentathlon.
1978 – British Open Men’s Golf, St Andrews: Jack Nicklaus completes 3rd career grand slam; wins by 2 strokes from Ben Crenshaw & Ray Floyd
Via Britannica / On This Day
