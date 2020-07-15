Reading Time: < 1 minute

1381 – John Ball, a leader in the Peasants’ Revolt, is hung, drawn and quartered in the presence of Richard II of England

1410 – Battle of Grunwald (First Battle of Tannenburg, Battle of Žalgiris), one of Medieval Europe’s largest battles during Poland-Lithuanian Teutonic War. Polish King Władysław Jagiełło and Lithuanian Grand Duke Vytautas defeat Teutonic Ulrich von Jungingen

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta by French Captain Pierre-François Bouchard during Napoleon’s Egyptian Campaign

1955 – 18 Nobel laureates sign the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons, later co-signed by 34 more laureates

1978 – American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performed in England before 200,000 people.

2006 – The online microblogging service Twitter was publicly launched, and within the following decade it had more than 300 million users.

Births & Deaths:

1883 – Circus performer Charles Stratton, known to the world as General Tom Thumb, died.

1922 – Leon Max Lederman, who was a corecipient of the 1988 Nobel Prize for Physics for research on neutrinos, was born in New York City.

1997 -Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace was murdered by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Film & TV:

1988 – “Die Hard” directed by John McTiernan and starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman is released in the US

Music:

1972 – “Honky Chateau” becomes Elton John’s first No. 1 album in the US, includes hit “Rocket Man”

Sport:

1922 – American Jim Thorpe won a gold medal for the decathlon at the Olympics in Stockholm; he also captured a gold medal for the pentathlon.

1978 – British Open Men’s Golf, St Andrews: Jack Nicklaus completes 3rd career grand slam; wins by 2 strokes from Ben Crenshaw & Ray Floyd

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related