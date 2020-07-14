On This Day…

Tue. Jul 14th, 2020

1099 – During the First Crusade, Christian knights from Europe capture Jerusalem after seven weeks of siege and begin massacring the city’s Muslim and Jewish population 

1789 - Bastille Day - the French Revolution begins with the fall of the Bastille Prison 

1798– US Sedition Act prohibits “false, scandalous & malicious” writing against government 

1850– 1st public demonstration of ice made by refrigeration by Florida physician John Gorrie 

1933 – All non-Nazi parties are banned in Germany 

1941 – 6,000 Lithuanian Jews are exterminated at Viszalsyan Camp 

1992 – 386BSD is released by Lynne Jolitz and William Jolitz, starting the open source operating system revolution. Linus Torvalds release “Linux” soon afterwards 

2016 – In France’s third major terrorist attack in 18 months, a man drove a truck through a crowd of revelers celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing more than 80 people and injuring hundreds. 

Births & Deaths: 
2017 – Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani—the first woman and first Iranian to be awarded a Fields Medal, cited for “her outstanding contributions to the dynamics and geometry of Riemann surfaces and their moduli spaces”—died at age 40. 

Film & TV:
1969– “Easy Rider”, directed by Dennis Hopper, starring himself, Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson, is released 

Music:
1795 - The French National Convention decrees “La Marseillaise” by Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle France’s national anthem 

Sport:
196451st Tour de France: Jacques Anquetil of France wins 4th consecutive Tour and is first to claim 5 titles 

