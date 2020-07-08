Wed. Jul 8th, 2020

On This Day…

8th July 2020
1099 – First Crusade: 15,000 starving Christian soldiers march in religious procession around Jerusalem as its Muslim defenders look on 

1497 – Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama departs on his first voyage, becoming the 1st European to reach India by sea 

1565The Turkish forces are reinforced with the arrival of 29 vessels and 2,500 warriors accompanied by the Bey of Algiers. 

1777 – Independent Vermont introduces a new constitution, prohibiting slavery 

1800 – Dr Benjamin Waterhouse gives 1st cowpox vaccination in the US to his son to prevent smallpox 

1853 – Commodore Matthew C. Perry sails his frigate Susquehanna into Tokyo Bay, opening Japan to Western influence and trade 

1889 – Journalist Charles Henry Dow published the first issue of The Wall Street Journal. 

1948 – 500th anniversary of the Russian Orthodox Church celebrated in Moscow 

2011 – The orbiter Atlantis was launched on the last space shuttle mission.  

Births & Deaths:
1994 – Kim-II Sung, the founder of North Korea, died on this day.  

Sport:
1995 – Wimbledon Women’s Tennis: German superstar Steffi Graf beats Arantxa Sánchez Vicario of Spain 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 for her 6th Wimbledon title 

Music:
1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut single “Wannabe” in the UK 

TV & Film:
2010 – “Inception”, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, premieres in London 

