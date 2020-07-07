Reading Time: 2 minutes

1520 – Battle of Otumba, Mexico: Hernán Cortés and the Tlaxcalans defeat a numerically superior Aztec force

1807 – The first of the Treaties of Tilsit was signed between France and Russia after Napoleon’s victories over the Russians and Prussians.

1898 – The U.S. Congress annexed Hawaii through a joint resolution signed by President William McKinley on this day in 1898, paving the way for the islands to become a territory (1900) and later a U.S. state (1959).

1937 – Japanese and Chinese troops clash at the Marco Polo Bridge, beginning the Second Sino-Japanese War

1946 – Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini became the first U.S. citizen to be canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.

1947 – Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident

2005 – Coordinated terrorist bomb blasts strike London’s public transport system during the morning rush hour killing 52 and injuring 700

2005 – Influenced by Live 8, the G8 leaders pledge to double 2004 levels of aid to Africa from US$25 to US$50 billion by the year 2010

Births & Deaths:

1307 – King Edward I of England died on his way to subdue the new Scottish king, Robert the Bruce.

Sport:

1990 – Wimbledon Women’s Tennis: Martina Navratilova wins her record 9th Wimbledon singles title beating American Zina Garrison 6-4, 6-1

Music:

1990 – First Three Tenors concert featuring Plácido Domingo, José Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti at Baths of Caracalla in Rome – recording of is world’s best-selling classical record

TV & Film:

1936 – RCA shows 1st real TV program (dancing, film on locomotives, Bonwit Teller fashion show and monologue from Tobacco Road & comedy)

