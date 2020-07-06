Reading Time: 2 minutes

1348 – Papal bull of Pope Clement VI issued during the Black Death stating Jews not to blame and urging their protection

1415 – Czech religious reformer Jan Hus, whose criticisms of the church anticipated the Reformation by more than a century, was burned at the stake for heresy.

1535 -English humanist and statesman Thomas More was beheaded for refusing to accept King Henry VIII as head of the Church of England.

1614 – Razzia by the Ottoman Empire

1785 – US Congress unanimously resolves the name of US currency to the “dollar” and adopts decimal coinage

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully give an anti-rabies vaccine to 9-year-old Joseph Meister, saving his life

1923 – The Central Executive Committee accepts the Treaty of Union, signed in Moscow in December 1922, and the Russian Empire becomes the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

1942 – Anne Frank and her family went into hiding in Amsterdam on this day in 1942 and lived in a secret annex—an experience documented in her diary, which became a classic of war literature—until their capture on August 4, 1944.

1967 – Nigerian Civil War erupts as Nigerian forces invade the secessionist state of Biafra

1970 – California passes 1st “no fault” divorce law

Births & Deaths:

2002 – John Frankenheimer—who was considered one of the most creatively gifted directors of the 1950s and ’60s, especially noted for such classic movies as The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)—died in Los Angeles.

Sport:

2002 – Wimbledon Women’s Tennis: Serena Williams beats older sister Venus 7-6, 6-3 for her first Wimbledon singles title

Music:

1957 – John Lennon (16) & Paul McCartney (15) meet for 1st time as Lennon’s rock group Quarrymen perform at a church dinner

TV & Film:

1945 – Abbott and Costello’s film “The Naughty Nineties” released featuring longest version of their “Who’s on First” routine

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related