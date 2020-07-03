On This Day…
324 – Battle of Adrianople: Roman Emperor Constantine I defeats his co-emperor Licinius, who flees to Byzantium
1187 – Battle of Horns of Hattin: Saladin, Sultan of Egypt and Syria, destroys Jerusalem’s crusader army
1863 – Battle of Gettysburg, largest battle ever fought on the American continent, ends in a major victory for the Union during the US Civil War
1884 – Dow Jones publishes its 1st stock index, the Dow Jones Transportation Average
1996 – UK House of Commons announces that the Stone of Scone, aka the Stone of Destiny, used in the coronation of Scottish (and subsequently English and British monarchs), will be returned to Scotland after 700 years in Westminster Abbey
2013 – Following massive demonstrations against his rule, Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi was removed from office by a military action.
Births & Deaths:
1971 -American singer and songwriter Jim Morrison, who was a member of the psychedelic rock group the Doors, died of heart failure in Paris.
Sport:
1976 – Wimbledon Men’s Tennis: Sweden’s Björn Borg beats Ilie Năstase of Romania 6-4, 6-2, 9-7 for the first of 5 straight Wimbledon titles
Music:
2018 – Cardi B becomes first female rapper to get two number one US Billboard hits, with “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin
TV & Film:
1928 – John Logie Baird demonstrates the first colour television transmission in London
Via Brittanica / On This Day
