On This Day…

1689 – Matsuo Basho, zen poet, leaves for 150 days journey on Honshu, Japan

1858 – The joint reading of Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace’s papers on evolution to the Linnean Society

1863 – Battle of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; Lee’s northward advance halted

1867 – The Dominion of Canada is formed, comprising the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario & Quebec, with John A. Macdonald serving as the first Prime Minister

1916 – First day of the Battle of the Somme: the British Army suffers its worst day, losing 19,240 men (WWI)

1921 – The Communist Party of China is founded and Chen Duxiu elected its leader

1941 – Bulova Watch Co pays $9 for 1st ever network TV commercial

1997 – United Kingdom returns Hong Kong and the New Territories to the People’s Republic of China

Births & Deaths:

1961 – Diana, Princess of wales, who was known for her natural charm and charisma and for using her celebrity status to aid charitable causes, was born.

Sport:

1998 – NBA commences a player lockout after no agreement with players about salary issues – lasts 204 days with the season shortened by 50 games

Music:

1967 – The Beatles’ album “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” goes #1 in the United States, where it would stay for 15 weeks

