On This Day…
1613 – Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, England, burns down during a performance of “Henry VIII”
1900 – The Imperial Chinese Court issues what is essentially a declaration of war against the foreigners in China and blames hostilities on them, giving license to Boxers for even greater ferocity
1949 – South Africa begins implementing apartheid; no mixed marriages
1964 – Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed after 83-day filibuster in the US Senate
1966 – Vietnam War: US planes bomb the North Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the port city of Haiphong for the first time
1994 – US reopens Guantanamo Naval Base to process refugees
2007 – Apple Inc.‘s first mobile “smartphone,” the iPhone, went on sale, and it revolutionized the industry.
Births & Deaths:
1941 – Stokely Carmichael, a civil rights activist and a leader of black nationalism in the United States in the 1960s, was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Sport:
1958 – FIFA World Cup Final, Råsunda Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden: Vavá & Pelé each score 2 goals as Brazil beats Sweden, 5-2
Music:
1888 – First (known) recording of classical music made, Handel’s Israel in Egypt on wax cylinder
TV & Film:
1964 – 1st draft of Star Trek’s pilot “Cage” released
Via Britannica / On This Day
