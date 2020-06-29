On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

1613 – Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, England, burns down during a performance of “Henry VIII”

1900 – The Imperial Chinese Court issues what is essentially a declaration of war against the foreigners in China and blames hostilities on them, giving license to Boxers for even greater ferocity

1949 – South Africa begins implementing apartheid; no mixed marriages

1964 – Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed after 83-day filibuster in the US Senate

1966 – Vietnam War: US planes bomb the North Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the port city of Haiphong for the first time

1994 – US reopens Guantanamo Naval Base to process refugees

2007 – Apple Inc.‘s first mobile “smartphone,” the iPhone, went on sale, and it revolutionized the industry.

Births & Deaths:

1941 – Stokely Carmichael, a civil rights activist and a leader of black nationalism in the United States in the 1960s, was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Sport:

1958 – FIFA World Cup Final, Råsunda Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden: Vavá & Pelé each score 2 goals as Brazil beats Sweden, 5-2

Music:

1888 – First (known) recording of classical music made, Handel’s Israel in Egypt on wax cylinder

TV & Film:

1964 – 1st draft of Star Trek’s pilot “Cage” released

