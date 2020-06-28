Reading Time: 2 minutes

1389 – Ottomans defeat Serbian army in the bloody Battle of Kosovo, opening the way for the Ottoman conquest of Southeastern Europe

1519 – King Carlos I elected Holy Roman Catholic Emperor Charles V

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey, London

1894 – The U.S. Congress declared the first Monday of September as Labor Day, a holiday to honour the American worker.

1914 – Franz Ferdinand, Archduke of Austria and his wife Sophie are assassinated in Sarajevo by young Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip at 10.45, the casus belli of WWI

1919 – Treaty of Versailles, ending WWI and establishing the League of Nations, is signed in France.

1940 – General Charles de Gaulle, having set up headquarters in England upon the establishment of a puppet government in his native France, is recognized as the leader of the Free French Forces, dedicated to the defeat of Germany and the liberation of all France.

1969 – Sometime after midnight on this day in 1969, in what is now regarded by many as history’s first major protest on behalf of equal rights for LGBT people, a police raid of the Stonewall Inn—a popular gay club located on New York City’s Christopher Street—turns violent as patrons and local sympathizers begin rioting against the police.

1972 – President Nixon announces that no more draftees will be sent to Vietnam unless they volunteer for such duty.

2007 – The bald eagle was removed from the U.S. list of endangered and threatened species.

Births & Death:

1914 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, and his consort, Sophie, were assassinated by Gavrilo Princip in Sarajevo, Bosnia, precipitating the outbreak of World War I.

Film & TV:

1951 – “Amos ‘n’ Andy” premieres on CBS TV

Music:

1928 – Louis Armstrong makes 78 recording of “West End blues”

Sport:

1958 – US Open Women’s Golf, Forest Lake CC: Mickey Wright wins 1st of 4 Open titles by 5 from Louise Suggs; 1st player to win Open & LPGA in same year

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related