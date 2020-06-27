Reading Time: < 1 minute

1542 – Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo sets sail from the Mexican port of Navidad to explore the west coast of North America on behalf of the Spanish Empire

1693 – 1st women’s magazine “Ladies’ Mercury” published (London)

1743 – War of the Austrian Succession: Battle of Dettingen: in Bavaria, King George II of Britain personally leads troops into battle. The last time a British monarch commanded troops in the field.

1929 – 1st colour TV demo, performed by Bell Laboratories in NYC

1950 – North Korean troops reach Seoul, UN asks members to aid South Korea, Harry Truman orders US Air Force & Navy into Korean conflict

1954 – 1st atomic power station opens – Obninsk, near Moscow in Russia

1989 – The yen was adopted as Japan’s official monetary unit this day in 1871, when the government suspended the exchange of clan notes, money issued by feudal lords that had circulated since the 16th century.

2007 – After having served as chancellor of the Exchequer (1997–2007), British Labour Party politician Gordon Brown became prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Music:

1994 – Aerosmith become first major band to let fans download a full new track free from the internet

Sport:

1890 – George Dixon becomes 1st black boxing champ (Bantam weight)

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related