On This Day…

1678 – Venetian Elena Cornaro Piscopia is awarded a doctorate of philosophy, the 1st woman to receive a university doctoral degree or PhD

1876 – Battle of the Little Bighorn: US 7th Cavalry under Brevet Major General George Armstrong Custer wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne warriors led by Chiefs Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull in what has become famously known as “Custer’s Last Stand”

1929 – US President Herbert Hoover authorizes building of Boulder Dam (Hoover Dam)

1947 – 1st version of Anne Frank’s diary “Het Achterhuis” published in The Netherlands

1950 – North Korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War

1991 – Slovenia and Croatia declare independence from Yugoslavia

Births & Deaths:

2009 – American singer and dancer Michael Jackson, who was renowned worldwide as the “King of Pop,” died from a lethal combination of sedatives and propofol, an anesthetic.

2009 – American actress Farrah Fawcett, who first gained fame for an iconic pinup poster and later became a superstar with the hit television series Charlie’s Angels, died of cancer.

Film & TV:

1967 – First global satellite television programme “Our World” broadcast featuring 19 acts representing 19 nations including The Beatles singing “All You Need is Love”

1982 – “Blade Runner”, directed by Ridley Scott, starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer, is released

Music:

1975 – Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Babe” is released

1984 – Prince releases his “Purple Rain” album

Sport:

1991 – Martina Navratilova wins record 100th singles match at Wimbledon, beating Elna Reinach of South Africa 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the 1st round

