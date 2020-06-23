Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

On This Day…

23rd June 2020
Reading Time: 2 minutes

930– World’s oldest parliament, the Icelandic Parliament, the Alþingi (anglicised as Althing or Althingi), established 

1868– Christopher Latham Sholes patents the Sholes and Glidden typewriter, the first commercially successful of its kind 

1565 – Fort St. Elmo falls to the Turks. 

1960– 1st contraceptive pill is made available for purchase in the U.S. 

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty was enacted, reserving the entire continent for free and nonpolitical scientific investigation. 

1972– Hurricane Agnes becomes America’s costliest natural disaster, effecting 15 states, with 119 deaths and $3 billion in damage 

1974– 1st extraterrestrial message sent from Earth into space 

1979– Supertramp’s “Breakfast in America” becomes No. 1 album in the US featuring “Take the Long Way Home” 

2018 – The United Kingdom voted in a referendum to withdraw from the European Union, with 51.9 percent supporting Britain’s exit (“Brexit”) and 48.1 percent opposing the move; it marked the first time a country had decided to leave the organization.

Births & Deaths:

1940 – Sprinter Wilma Rudolph, the first American woman to win three track-and-field gold medals in a single Olympics, was born. 

2006 – American television producer Aaron Spelling—whose credits included a number of hugely successful shows, including The Mod Squad, Family, Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Beverly Hills 90210—died in Los Angeles. 

 Film & TV: 

1989– Movie “Batman” premieres directed by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson 

 Sport: 

1894– The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne, Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin 

2003– Barry Bonds steals second base against the LA Dodgers, becoming the first player in MLB history to have 500 career homers and 500 steals 

 

Via Britannica / On This Day /  

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: