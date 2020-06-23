On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

930 – World’s oldest parliament, the Icelandic Parliament, the Alþingi (anglicised as Althing or Althingi), established

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes patents the Sholes and Glidden typewriter, the first commercially successful of its kind

1565 – Fort St. Elmo falls to the Turks.

1960 – 1st contraceptive pill is made available for purchase in the U.S.

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty was enacted, reserving the entire continent for free and nonpolitical scientific investigation.

1972 – Hurricane Agnes becomes America’s costliest natural disaster, effecting 15 states, with 119 deaths and $3 billion in damage

1974 – 1st extraterrestrial message sent from Earth into space

1979 – Supertramp’s “Breakfast in America” becomes No. 1 album in the US featuring “Take the Long Way Home”

2018 – The United Kingdom voted in a referendum to withdraw from the European Union, with 51.9 percent supporting Britain’s exit (“Brexit”) and 48.1 percent opposing the move; it marked the first time a country had decided to leave the organization.

Births & Deaths:

1940 – Sprinter Wilma Rudolph, the first American woman to win three track-and-field gold medals in a single Olympics, was born.

2006 – American television producer Aaron Spelling—whose credits included a number of hugely successful shows, including The Mod Squad, Family, Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Beverly Hills 90210—died in Los Angeles.

Film & TV:

1989 – Movie “Batman” premieres directed by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson

Sport:

1894 – The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne, Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin

2003 – Barry Bonds steals second base against the LA Dodgers, becoming the first player in MLB history to have 500 career homers and 500 steals

