On This Day…

1788 – US Constitution comes into effect when New Hampshire is the 9th state to ratify it

1854 – First Victoria Cross won during bombardment of Bomarsund in the Aland Islands (Crimean War)

1945 – Japanese resistance on Okinawa was finally crushed this day in 1945, less than three months after U.S. troops had landed there—their last stepping-stone before the assault on Japan’s main islands in World War II.

1948 – Lord Mountbatten resigns as Governor General of India (formerly the last Viceroy)

1963 – Paul VI was elected pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

1982 – John Hinckley, Jr., was ruled to be innocent by reason of insanity in the shooting of U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

1990 – 7.7 Manjil-Rudbar Earthquake with hundreds of aftershocks hits Iran; killing about 50,000

1993 – English mathematician Andrew Wiles proves last theorem of Fermat

Births & Deaths:

1982 – Prince William of Wales (later Prince William, duke of Cambridge) was born to Charles, prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, and Diana, princess of Wales.

Film & TV:

1966 – “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, directed by Mike Nichols and based on the 1962 play of the same name, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is released (Academy Awards Best Actress 1967)

Music:

1978 – Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical “Evita” premieres in London

Sport:

1970 – FIFA World Cup Final, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City: Brazil and Pelé become first team and player to win World Cup 3 times, beating Italy, 4-1 in front of 107,412

