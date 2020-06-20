Reading Time: < 1 minute

451 – Battle of the Catalaunian Plains: Roman and Visigoths forces defeat Attila the Hun in north east France

1214 – The University of Oxford receives its charter

1567 – The Casket Letters—which directly implicated Mary, Queen of Scots, in a plot with James Hepburn, 4th earl of Bothwell, to murder Mary’s husband, Henry Stewart, Lord Darnley—were said to have been discovered this day in 1567.

1789 – Tennis Court Oath (for a new constitution) in France made at Versailles

1831 – The diocese of Malta is separated from that of Palermo.

1840 – Samuel Morse patents his telegraph

1895 – 1st female PhD from an American University, earned by Caroline Willard Baldwin (in Science) at Cornell University

1992 – A new constitution went into effect in Paraguay, signaling the end of military rule established in the 1950s by Alfredo Stroessner.

Births & Deaths:

1967 – Australian actress Nicole Kidman—who was known for her considerable range and versatility, as well as for her glamorous looks and cool demeanour—was born in Hawaii.

Film & TV:

1975 -“Jaws”, based on the book by Peter Benchley, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Roy Scheider is released

Music:

1969 – 200,000 attend Newport ’69’, then largest-ever pop concert in Northridge, California. Jimi Hendrix gets $120,000 to appear.

Sport:

1987 – 1st Rugby World Cup Final, Eden Park, Auckland: New Zealand fly-half Grant Fox lands 4 penalties, a conversion and drop goal as the All Blacks beat France, 29-9

Via Britannica / On This Day

