On This Day…

1829 – Sir Robert Peel introduces the Metropolitan Police Act 1829 into Parliament to establish a unified police force for London

1862 – Slavery outlawed in US territories

1934 -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was organized in the United States.

1944 – World War II: First day of the 2 day Battle of the Philippine Sea, US naval forces defeat Japanese fleet

1953 – After the failure of court appeals and of a worldwide campaign for mercy, husband and wife Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were put to death this day in 1953, becoming the first American civilians to be executed for espionage.

1961 – Great Britain recognized Kuwait’s independence.

1963 – Soviet cosmonaut Valentina V. Tereshkova, the first woman to travel in space, returned to Earth in the spacecraft Vostok 6.

1991 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrenders to police

2019 – UN says over 70 million people in the world are displaced, asylum seekers or refugees around the world, their highest-ever number in 70 years

Births & Deaths:

2013 – American actor James Gandolfini, who was best known for his portrayal of Mafia boss and family man Tony Soprano in the HBO drama series The Sopranos (1999–2007), died of a heart attack while vacationing in Rome.

Film & TV:

1992 – “Batman Returns”, starring Michael Keaton as Batman, Danny Devito as the Penguin, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, is released

2015 – Pixar’s animated film “Inside Out” is released with voices by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling

Music:

1960 – Loretta Lynn records “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl”

