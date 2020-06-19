On This Day…
1829 – Sir Robert Peel introduces the Metropolitan Police Act 1829 into Parliament to establish a unified police force for London
1862 – Slavery outlawed in US territories
1934 -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was organized in the United States.
1944 – World War II: First day of the 2 day Battle of the Philippine Sea, US naval forces defeat Japanese fleet
1953 – After the failure of court appeals and of a worldwide campaign for mercy, husband and wife Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were put to death this day in 1953, becoming the first American civilians to be executed for espionage.
1961 – Great Britain recognized Kuwait’s independence.
1963 – Soviet cosmonaut Valentina V. Tereshkova, the first woman to travel in space, returned to Earth in the spacecraft Vostok 6.
1991 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrenders to police
2019 – UN says over 70 million people in the world are displaced, asylum seekers or refugees around the world, their highest-ever number in 70 years
Births & Deaths:
2013 – American actor James Gandolfini, who was best known for his portrayal of Mafia boss and family man Tony Soprano in the HBO drama series The Sopranos (1999–2007), died of a heart attack while vacationing in Rome.
Film & TV:
1992 – “Batman Returns”, starring Michael Keaton as Batman, Danny Devito as the Penguin, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, is released
2015 – Pixar’s animated film “Inside Out” is released with voices by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling
Music:
1960 – Loretta Lynn records “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl”
Via Britannica / On This Day
You must log in to post a comment.