On This Day…

1858 – Abraham Lincoln says “A house divided against itself cannot stand” accepting Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the Senate

1880 – Salvation Army forms in London

1903 – The Ford Motor Company was founded by Henry Ford and 11 associate investors.

1904 – Bloomsday (date of events in James Joyce’s Ulysses)

1911 – International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), a leading American computer manufacturer, was incorporated.

1935 – US Congress accepts FDR’s “New Deal”

1963 – Soviet cosmonaut Valentina V. Tereshkova became the first woman to travel in space, having been launched into orbit aboard the spacecraft Vostok 6, which completed 48 orbits in 71 hours.

1976 – South African police fired on a group of Soweto students marching in protest against state plans to impose the Afrikaans language as a medium of instruction in black schools, igniting a massive popular uprising.

2000 – Israel complies with UN Security Council Resolution 425 after 22 years, which calls on Israel to completely withdraw from Lebanon. Israel withdraws from all of Lebanon, except the disputed Sheba Farms

2012 – Liu Yang became the first Chinese woman in space when she and two other crew members were launched aboard the spacecraft Shenzhou 9.

Births & Deaths:

1917 – American publisher Katharine Graham, owner and publisher of The Washington Post and Newsweek magazine, was born in New York City.

TV & Film:

1960 – “Psycho”, psychological horror film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, starring Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, and Vera Miles, opens in New York City

2015 – TV personality and Real estate mogul Donald Trump launches his campaign for the Republican nomination for US President at Trump Towers

Music:

1902 – “The Wizard of Oz” musical first opens in Chicago, Illinois

Sport:

1909 – Jim Thorpe makes his pro baseball pitching debut for Rocky Mount (ECL) with 4-2 win, this will cause him to forfeit his Olympic gold medals

