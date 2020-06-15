Reading Time: < 1 minute

763 BC – Assyrians record a solar eclipse that will be used to fix the chronology of Mesopotamian history

1215 – King John signs Magna Carta at Runnymede, near Windsor, England

1775 – George Washington appointed commander-in-chief of the Continental Army, the day after Congress establishes the force

1846 – The United States and Britain signed the Oregon Treaty, establishing the border between Canada and the United States at latitude 49° N.

1896 – Tsunami strikes Shinto festival on beach at Sanriku, Japan; 27,000 are killed, 9,000 injured and 13,000 houses destroyed

1944 – During World War II, U.S. Marines attacked Saipan in the Mariana Islands.

1940 – World War II: France surrenders to NAZI Germany, German troops occupy Paris

1991 – Climactic eruption of the Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines, the second-largest volcanic eruption on Earth of the 20th century

Births & Deaths:

1996 – American singer Ella Fitzgerald—who was known for her enormous vocal range and inventive interpretations, in both ballads and jazz improvisations known as scat—died in Beverly Hills, California

Film & TV:

1878 – World’s first moving pictures caught on camera (used 12 cameras, each taking 1 picture) done to see if all 4 of a horse’s hooves leave the ground

2007 – After more than 30 years, American game show host Bob Barker stepped down as host of The Price Is Right.

Music:

1965 – Bob Dylan records single “Like a Rolling Stone” (#1 in Rolling Stone magazine’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time”)

Sport:

1980 – US Open Men’s Golf, Baltusrol GC: Jack Nicklaus sets new tournament scoring record 272 (-8) to win his 4th Open title, 2 strokes ahead of Isao Aoki of Japan

Via Britannica / On This Day

