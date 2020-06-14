On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1381 – Richard II in England meets leaders of Peasants’ Revolt on Blackheath. The Tower of London is stormed by rebels who enter without resistance

1645 – Battle of Naseby, Leicestershire: “New Model Army” under Oliver Cromwell & Thomas Fairfax beat royalists forces of English King Charles I

1777 – The Continental Congress approved the Stars and Stripes as the first national flag of the United States.

1807 – Napoleon won the Battle of Friedland, leading to a treaty with Alexander I of Russia.

1821 – Badi VII, king of Sennar, surrenders his throne and realm to Ismail Pasha, general of the Ottoman Empire, bringing the 300 year old Sudanese kingdom to an end

1940 – Auschwitz concentration camp opens in Nazi controlled Poland with Polish POWs (approx. 3 million would die within its walls)

1941 – Estonia loses 11,000 inhabitants as a consequence of mass deportations into Siberia

1963 – The manned Soviet spacecraft Vostok 5 was launched, and two days later Vostok 6 was sent into orbit carrying cosmonaut Valentina V. Tereshkova, the first woman to travel in space.

1982 – Argentina surrenders to Great Britain, ending the 74-day Falklands Islands conflict

Births & Deaths:

1928 – Che Guevara—a theoretician and tactician of guerrilla warfare, a prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution (1956–59), and a guerrilla leader in South America—was born.

Sport:

1966 – Miami beats St Petersburg (Florida State League) 4-3 in 29 innings longest uninterrupted game in organized baseball

Music:

1923 – Recording of 1st country music hit (Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane)

TV & Film:

2002 – “The Bourne Identity” directed by Doug Liman and starring Matt Damon is released in the US

