Coronavirus, Oman

Oman opens tourist restaurants and swimming pools in hotels

1 Min Read
Oman from Tuesday allowed the reopening of tourist and international restaurants, as well as gyms and swimming pools located in hotels, under certain regulations and requirements.

Oman’s ministry of tourism said that the supreme committee for dealing with COVID-19 approved the reopening.

The supreme committee had also announced the ending of the ban on night movement as of Saturday.

Oman has recorded 83,226 coronavirus cases, including 588 deaths and 77,812 recoveries.

