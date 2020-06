The logo of Olympus Corp. is seen on a mock 'OM-D E-M5' Micro Four Thirds compact interchangeable lens camera. EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Japan’s Olympus Corp said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its loss-making camera business dating back 84 years to Japan Industrial Partners Inc.

Olympus said in a statement it would aim to sign a legally binding deal by Sept. 30 and close the transaction by Dec. 31.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related