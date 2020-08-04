Oil prices fall further as OPEC prepares to boost output

epa05055243 (FILE) A file photo dated 07 October 2005 showing a worker walking in front of the oil derricks on the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan. More than 1,500 floatable oil derricks extract oil from Caspian's seabed in Azerbaijan. According to Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR late 04 December 2015, an accident took place on an offshore oil installation in the Caspian Sea off Azerbaijan and at least 42 workers had been rescued from a fire on a platform. Latest reports state the fire on Guneshli oil field is still continuing. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Oil prices fell on Monday on fears about the economic fallout from rising COVID-19 cases around the globe and on oversupply worries as OPEC and its allies are set to wind back output cuts in August.

Brent crude fell 18 cents, or 0.4%, to $43.34 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 19 cents, or 0.5%, at $40.06.

In the last month, Brent has been trading in a range between $41 and almost $45.

“Oil continues to trade in an incredibly rangebound manner,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities strategy.

“Speculators appear to be getting more nervous about the demand recovery, with the path much more gradual than market expectations coming into the second half of the year,” he added.

Coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and stood at almost 18 million globally. More countries imposed new restrictions or extended the current ones to control the pandemic.

