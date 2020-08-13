Official : France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK’s coronavirus travel quarantine list as of Saturday

epa08291856 An image taken with zoom effect shows a passenger wearing a face mask checking his boarding pass in front of an information screen at El Prat-Barcelona Airport, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 13 March 2020. Several flights have been canceled due to restrictions imposed by US authorities in a bid to contain the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Some passengers are attempting to fly to the UK as a way to reach the USA, since the former has been exempted from the European entry ban decreed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British government announced that data showed that the UK needed to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates down.

Those arriving in the UK after 0400h BST of Saturday from these destinations, will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The move, which will mean arrivals into UK from these countries will have to quarantine for 14 days on their return or face a fine.

The British Government’s site states:

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to Malta. This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

The FCO is not advising those already travelling in Malta to leave at this time. You should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect yourself and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus. Contact your tour operator or airline if you have any questions about your return journey.

If you are returning to the UK from Malta on or after 15 August, you may need to self-isolate on your return. Check the latest guidance for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.”

This is a developing story

Like this: Like Loading...

Related