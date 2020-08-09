Obese people in Coronavirus hotspots in the UK will be told to stay indoors to combat second wave

A man wears a face mask as he leans on a handrail next to Brighton Beach in Brighton, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Obese people could be told to stay at home in coronavirus hotspots as part of a targeted approach to tackling a feared second wave of Covid-19 this autumn in the UK.

The British Government is understood to be examining plans for a “more sophisticated model” for shielding to avoid mass lockdown if Covid-19 returns over the next few months.

One Cabinet minister described the plan as a “stiletto not a sledgehammer” approach to tackling outbreaks, with people who are especially vulnerable told to remain indoors.

The plans are understood to have been wargamed in Whitehall as part of civil servants’ preparation. The minister said: “There will be more micro-stuff – that is a clear direction of travel.

Officials are looking at how NHS data can be used to target vulnerable groups, such as those who are obese and over-50, if there is a second spike so they can be contacted and told to stay indoors, The Sunday Telegraph can disclose.

