Nutella owners richer than Samsung, Hyatt counterparts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It may have not yet developed drone delivery or autonomous driving. Yet, traditional chocolate, world-renowned Nutella, a 70-year old business is worth more than Samsung smartphones and 5-star Hyatt hotels.

According to a special table of the richest families on the planet, the Ferrero dynasty, based in Alba, in Northern Italy’s Piedmont, finds itself among top 25 richest families in the world.

The family boasts an estimated personal assets exceeding 30 billion dollars.

Interestingly, the names who generally make the media’s front pages are not found towards the top of this particular classification. Among the ultra-rich families one finds the Walton family (owner of supermarket chain Wal Mart), Mars (creators of M&M’s) and Koch (cement, chemicals and energy). These three families have secured more than 100 billion dollars.

The richest Saudi family stops just short of a three-digit result, with 94 billion dollars.

The Nutella business has 31 factories and 36,000 employees, generating a revenue of 11 billion every year, and 220 million in profits.

via Corriere