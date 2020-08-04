Number of French in intensive care increase for second day in a row

4th August 2020

epa08582112 People wearing protective face masks walk by the reconstruction work area of the Cathedral Notre-Dame in Paris, France, 03 August 2020. Contamination by the Covid-19 coronavirus has been on the rise in some French areas and the authorities of some cities are preparing measures to make the wearing of protective mask compulsory in the streets. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in French hospitals rose for the second day in a row, reversing a downtrend that has been in place for 16 weeks, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement the number of people in ICU rose by four to 388 after it rose by 13 on Monday. No ICU data have been reported over the weekend.

The number of people in ICU has fallen virtually every day without interruption since reaching a high of 7,148 on April 8, except for two one-day increases in July that had both been followed by the resumption of the downtrend.

Reuters 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Watch: Major explosion rocks Beirut capital Lebanon (UPDATED

4th August 2020

Ireland announces new measures to control ‘precarious situation’

4th August 2020

Number of French in intensive care increase for second day in a row

4th August 2020

Analysis: Timeline of bombings in Lebanon

4th August 2020

Turkey’s new coronavirus cases jump over 1,000

4th August 2020

Lebanon’s Prime Minister vows that those responsible for explosion will pay the price

4th August 2020

Number of youths infected with coronavirus rises three-fold

4th August 2020

Malta – More Covid-19 cases registered

4th August 2020

Malta: Teachers’ union ‘not consulted’ on schools’ reopening plan

4th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: