NSW in Australia bans choirs and wind instruments in groups

As Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic with 25 deaths being reported in the southern state of Victoria, 22 of which were in aged care homes, formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned in New South Wales government schools in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A string of school closures, the latest being Sydney Girls high school on Monday, has prompted the NSW education department to announce new Covid-safe rules.

The NSW government announced changes to schools for the next six weeks, in order to reduce the spread of the virus in the community. These include bans on all singing and chanting and the playing of wind instruments in group settings.

Schools will no longer be able to travel outside their local community area to play sport, including between rural and regional areas. And inter-school sport and area carnivals will be restricted to 100 people per venue and must be held in the local area only.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is prohibited from returning to school until a negative test result has been reported.

