Novavax signs COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India’s Serum Institute

6th August 2020

Novavax Inc. headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the “Pandemic Period” in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.

The deal was signed on July 30, according to an SEC filing by Novavax. https://bit.ly/3iggGQv

On Tuesday, Novavax reported that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus in a small, early-stage clinical trial, and that it could start a large pivotal Phase III trial as soon as late September.

s2.reutersmedia.net

