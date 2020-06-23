Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19

epa08503562 (FILE) - Novak Djokovic of Serbia waves to supporters at the Adria Tour tennis tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, 14 June 2020 (reissued 23 June 2020). According to media reports, Djokovic has tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Croatia’s Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic said in a statement.

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related