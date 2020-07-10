Notre Dame’s spire will be restored to 19th Century design

Two cyclists stand in front of the Notre-Dame cathedral as the forecourt reopened to public in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The spire of Notre Dame cathedral, which was destroyed in a fire last April, will be restored according to the original Gothic design.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision, putting an end to speculation that the spire would be rebuilt in a modern style.

Mr Macron had previously hinted he was in favour of a “contemporary gesture”.

However he has said he wants the restoration to be completed by 2024, when Paris is hosting the Olympics.

The Elysée said Mr Macron’s main concern was “not delaying the reconstruction and making it complicated – things had to be cleared up quickly”.

