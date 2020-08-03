Norway’s Hurtigruten halts cruises after COVID-19 outbreak

3rd August 2020

A view of the Hurtigruten cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen moored in the Breivika harbour, in Tromso, northern Norway, 03 August 2020, over a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on board the vessel. EPA-EFE/TERJE PEDERSEN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten is halting all its so-called expedition cruises until further notice following an outbreak of COVID-19 on one of its vessels last week, the company said on Monday.

At least 40 passengers and crew from the MS Roald Amundsen cruise liner have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, public health officials said on Sunday.

“A preliminary evaluation shows a breakdown in several of our internal procedures,” Chief Executive Daniel Skjeldam said in statement.

“Our own failure, as well as the recent rise in infections internationally, have led us to halt all expedition cruises in Norwegian and international waters,” he said.

Hurtigruten’s separate business of ferrying goods and people between ports in Norway will continue, the company added.

The MS Roald Amundsen had been scheduled to sail around the British Isles in September, docking at ports in England and Scotland.

s2.reutersmedia.net

