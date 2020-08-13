Norway to extend worker furlough scheme to 1 year

Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during press conference at the Norwegian government's representation facility in in Oslo, Norway. EPA-EFE/Hakon Mosvold Larsen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Norwegian government will extend the country’s furlough scheme for workers to a maximum of 52 weeks from the current 26 weeks amid the downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told the daily VG on Thursday.

“We see that this change will be necessary during the economic situation we expect in the time ahead, at least for half a year and perhaps beyond,” Solberg told VG.

