SAS airplanes on a tarmac at the Oslo Gardermoen airport in Oslo, Norway. EPA-EFE/OLE BERG RUSTEN

Norway will re-impose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Belgium from Aug. 1 after a rise in COVID-19 cases there, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Norway last week re-imposed restrictions on travel from Spain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

