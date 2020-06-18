Norway and Ireland won contested seats on the UN Security Council

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Norway and Ireland won contested seats on the powerful UN Security Council Wednesday in a series of UN elections held under dramatically different voting procedures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the most closely watched race, Canada lost out to the two European countries for two Western seats on the 15-member council. It was Canadas second consecutive defeat in a bid for a seat and a blow to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Norway secured 130 votes, while Ireland got 128 and Canada managed just 108.

India ran unopposed to win in the Asia-Pacific region, while Mexico also ran unopposed.

The terms for new members start on 1 January 2021.

In previous years, ambassadors from all UN member states have gathered in its vast chamber to vote by secret ballot, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world body to adopt new rules.

While the UN headquarters complex overlooking New Yorks East River remains open for essential workers, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has ordered staff to work from home until 31 July because of the pandemic.

On Wednesday morning the new rules went into operation a few ambassadors arriving at the assembly during spaced-out time slots to avoid a large gathering and ensure social distancing.

And instead of voting separately for the next General Assembly president, five new members of the Security Council and 18 new members of the Economic and Social Council, the three elections were held at the same time by secret ballot.

Each arriving ambassador wore a mask, presented a voting card to a UN staff member, received three different colored paper ballots in an envelope, and went up an escalator into the nearly empty chamber where Assembly president Muhammad-Bande presided over the elections.

The Security Council has 10 non-permanent members, elected for two years each, in addition to permanent members the UK, China, France, Russia and the United States. All permanent members have the power to veto resolutions.

Read more via BBC

