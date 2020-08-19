North Macedonia opens door for possible future Albanian PM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Albanian might lead the Macedonian government after Zoran Zaev, but only for 100 days at the end of Zaev’s next term, according to a new power-sharing deal in Skopje. The Balkan country has never had an Albanian PM.

Pro-Western leftist leader Zoran Zaev seems set for another term as North Macedonian prime minister after securing the backing of DUI, a party representing ethnic Albanians on Tuesday. Under the terms of the deal, however, he is to stand down at the end of the upcoming term and have an Albanian run the government for 100 days ahead of the new election, which is expected in 2024.

Zaev said he was “proud” of reaching the power-sharing deal nearly five weeks since the latest parliamentary election.

Albanians make up around one-quarter of North Macedonia’s population and their parties play a key role in the country’s political life. However, no Albanian ever served as the country’s prime minister. The deal announced on Tuesday marks a compromise after DUI requested an Albanian to lead the government from the beginning of the term.

