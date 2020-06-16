North Korea blows up joint liaison office with the South

epa08487599 (FILE) This file photo, taken in September 2018, shows the inter-Korean joint liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea has blown up its joint liasion office with the South, in the border town of Kaeso. Yonhap, the South’s state news agency quoted this morning the unification ministry as saying the office was destroyed shortly before 3pm local time. It has also published images showing dark smoke raising over the area.

This action followed up threats by the North to send its military into the demilitarised zone between the two countries on Tuesday, as tensions between the two sides escalated.

The liaison office was located in the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), a business park inside North Korean territory that was set up in 2004. It is largely financed by the South and is aimed at improving bilateral relations. In this park, South Korean businesses used to run factories with North Korean employees, operating successfully until the pause of the project in 2016.

LAst Saturday, Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, who has been placed in charge of inter-Korean relations by her brother, warned that South Korea would before long experience the “tragic scene of the useless North-South joint liaison office completely collapsed”.

The office was currently empty due to coronavirus restrictions.

