North Carolina braces for impact of hurricane Isaias

4th August 2020

epa08579570 Workers install panels and sand bags at the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Miami beach, Florida, USA, 01 August 2020. Hurricane Isaias weakened and lost intensity after passing over the Bahamas and it still on course to arrive off the coast of Florida Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Atlantic hurricane Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said this morning.

Isaias, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 km) per hour, was due to churn its way up the U.S. East Coast toward Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York, the NHC said.

Life-threatening winds and storm surges – high waters swept in from shore – were expected along the coast of the Carolinas, while heavy rains inland could unleash flash floods.

Isaias, which had briefly weakened into a tropical storm, posed an immediate threat to a stretch of coastline that includes the South Carolina tourist resort of Myrtle Beach and the North Carolina port city of Wilmington.

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

UK risks twice-as-big second COVID wave without better testing, study finds

4th August 2020

Poland reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases

4th August 2020

Athletics: String of records broken during Youth Championships and Seniors’ Open Challenge

4th August 2020

Nutella owners richer than Samsung, Hyatt counterparts

4th August 2020

North Carolina braces for impact of hurricane Isaias

4th August 2020

EU Budget: what’s in it for Europe and Malta

4th August 2020

Trump sends email to supporters asking them to wear mask

4th August 2020

UN warns of “generational catastrophe” due to school closures

4th August 2020

Malta: EU leaders call for Malta Agreement revision

4th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: