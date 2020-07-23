North American hurricane and wildfire season may be more extreme

Photo by GEORGE DESIPRIS on Pexels.com

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season and California wildfires in the autumn may be more extreme than usual, the German reinsurer Munich Re said on Thursday.

So-called La Nina weather conditions are expected that can intensify tropical cyclones, Munich Re said in a report on natural catastrophes. The hurricane season runs from August through October.

The climate patterns may also create especially dry conditions in northern California that would make for a more extreme autumn of fires, Munich Re said.

Over the first six months of the year, natural disasters resulted in $68 billion in losses, lower than the average of the past 30 years, Munich Re’s report said.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related