Non-essential shops in England to reopen

A handout photo made available by n10 Downing street shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) during a visit to Westfield Stratford City shopping center before it reopens to the public in London, Britain, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREW PARSONS / DOWNING STREET /HANDOUT

After two-and-a-half months in lockdown, non-essential shops in England will be allowed to reopen their doors today.

But many small retailers fear for their survival amid a boom in online sales and new social distancing rules designed to ensure safety.

Northern Ireland allowed shops to reopen on Friday. Non-essential shops in Scotland and Wales remain closed for now.

Shops will have to stick to guidelines designed to keep staff and customers safe from the coronavirus.

They must ensure two-meter distancing is always maintained and they are encouraged to use contactless payments where possible, discourage the touching of products and ensure that any items being returned are quarantined for 72 hours.

