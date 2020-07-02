Night of anti-Government protests in Beirut

Anti-government protesters carry Lebanese flags and burn tires in Jal El Dib area north, of Beirut, Lebanon. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Anti-government protesters carry Lebanese flags and burn tires as they block the main highway during a protest over deteriorating living conditions and after the Lebanese government raised subsidized bread prices, in Jal El Dib area north​ of Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday night.

Lebanon has been seeing months of protests against the current government fueled by the dire state of the domestic economy.

Many citizens fear that the combination of rising unemployment, poverty, sectarian tensions, the devaluation of the Lebanese pound and the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus may spark another violent conflict, three decades after the end of the Middle Eastern nation’s devastating civil war.

Via EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

