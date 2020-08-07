Nigerian airports to remain closed to international travel

A statue of Moshood Abiola is equipped with a face mask in Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at inspiring the population to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Abiola, popularly known as MKO, died in prison on the day he was due to be released on 07 July 1998. He was detained by the Nigerian military government for declaring himself the President and claiming to have won the 1993 Presidential election which was annulled by the military regime of General Sani Abacha. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Nigeria will reopen for international air travel in a matter of weeks, the aviation minister said, without giving a specific date for the resumption after months of closure due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be in weeks rather than in months,” Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika told a regular briefing in the capital Abuja on coronavirus.

Nigeria began to close its airports in March, a month after Africa’s most populous country confirmed its first coronavirus case. Domestic air travel restarted last month.

The country has 44,890 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 900 deaths, figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control show.

