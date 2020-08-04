Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies

4th August 2020

A volunteer from the Bavarian Red Cross waits at a coronavirus test station at the service area Hochfelln-Nord on the A8 motorway between Salzburg and Munich near Bergen, Bavaria, Germany. Travelers entering Bavaria now have the opportunity to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus voluntarily and free of charge at airports, motorways and railway stations. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

As the world awaits a COVID19 vaccine, the next big advance in battling the pandemic could come from a class of biotech therapies widely used against cancer and other disorders – antibodies designed specifically to attack this new virus.

Development of monoclonal antibodies to target the virus has been endorsed by leading scientists. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, called them “almost a sure bet” against COVID19.

When a virus gets past the body’s initial defences, a more specific response kicks in, triggering production of cells that target the invader. These include antibodies that recognise and lock onto a virus, preventing the infection from spreading.

Monoclonal antibodies – grown in bioreactor vats – are copies of these naturally-occurring proteins.

Scientists are still working out the exact role of neutralizing antibodies in recovery from COVID19, but drugmakers are confident that the right antibodies or a combination can alter the course of the disease that has claimed more than 675,000 lives globally.

Antibodies can block infectivity. That is a fact,” Regeneron Pharmaceuticals executive Christos Kyratsous told Reuters.

 

