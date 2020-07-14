Differences remain among EU states on recovery fund, budget – Merkel
14th July 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she could not guarantee that EU member states would reach an agreement on a coronavirus recovery fund and a...
Malta: President Vella retains Adrian Delia in Opposition Leader role
14th July 2020
The Times leads with the decision by President George Vella to retain Adrian Delia as Opposition Leader. A statement by the Office of the...
Malta: Adrian Delia welcomes decision by the President
14th July 2020
In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia following the President’s decision to keep him in the role of Opposition Leader. Delia said that he will...
Malta: Prime Minister orders VGH MoU to be found
14th July 2020
The Independent says that Prime Minister Robert Abela ordered the missing Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare to be...
Malta: Compilation of evidence in 12-year-old murder case begins
14th July 2020
L-Orizzont follows the case about the murder of 25-year-old Charlene Farrugia in 2008. Accused John Paul Woods had first admitted to killing her, but...
Eighteen countries issue joint statement supporting WHO, criticize US withdrawal
14th July 2020
A total of 18 countries in Europe, the Caribbean and South America convened a video conference and issued a joint statement on July 10,...
Record temperature trajectory threatens to breach 1.5°C global heating threshold
14th July 2020
New climate data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts that the annual mean global temperature is likely to be at least 1.0°C above...
French healthcare workers get significant pay rise after coronavirus efforts
14th July 2020
The French government and unions reached an agreement providing a significant increase in pay to health care workers, worth some eight billion euros with...
Inter move back to second place with victory on Torino
14th July 2020
Inter moved back to second place after defeating Torino at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza yesterday evening 3-1 in Italy's Serie A. Toro's star striker...
Positive developments in the efficiency of justice systems in the EU while trust in judicial independence decreases
14th July 2020
The EU has seen a continued improvement in the efficiency of justice systems in a large number of Member States. At the same time,...
Southampton dent United’s CL hopes with last-gasp equaliser
14th July 2020
Southampton's Michael Obafemi scored deep into injury time to deny Manchester United a win which would have taken into Champions League places. The Saints...
Countries heading in wrong direction on coronavirus, warns WHO
14th July 2020
The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization (WHO)...
Malta-24 – News Briefing – Tuesday 14th July 2020
14th July 2020
Updated 0824 - Newspaper Review The Times leads with the decision by President George Vella to retain Adrian Delia as Opposition Leader. A statement by...
EU agency calls on European institutions to stop labour exploitation and protect workers from COVID-19
14th July 2020
In Europe, thousands of exploited workers are forced to work endless hours with no or little pay and without adequate safety equipment. Many of...
Philippines sees region’s biggest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths
14th July 2020
The Philippines reported Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths on Monday and warned of more fatalities ahead, as authorities scrambled to verify thousands of...
Red Cross: Climate change and conflict are a cruel combo that stalk the world’s most vulnerable
14th July 2020
Countries affected by conflict are also disproportionately impacted by climate change, a double threat that pushes people out of their homes, disrupts food production,...
Oil price dips again after record daily rise in global coronavirus cases
14th July 2020
Oil prices dropped on Monday on a record daily rise in global coronavirus cases with big spikes in infections over the weekend in the United States...
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Rolle, Switzerland
14th July 2020
A view of a field with a permaculture mandala garden, a project of the boarding private school Le Rosey, next to cars driving on...
Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in paper bottles in 2021
13th July 2020
Johnnie Walker scotch whisky will be available in plastic-free bottles from early 2021, Diageo Plc said on Monday, as the world's biggest spirits maker...
Thailand tightens borders over fears of second wave of coronavirus
13th July 2020
Thailand ordered security stepped up at its land borders on Monday after concerns surged over a possible second wave of coronavirus infections, following the...
UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume
13th July 2020
Britain's event organisers, venues and suppliers warned that about 30,000 jobs are at risk due to increased uncertainty about when trade fairs and exhibitions...
Germany says economy has passed low point
13th July 2020
Germany's economy has passed its lowest point and the recovery process is starting, the economy ministry said on Monday. A rise in industrial orders...
China says floods situation remains ‘grim as 33 rivers hit record levels
13th July 2020
As many as 33 rivers in China have risen to their highest levels in history during the current wave of floods, a senior water...
Most Irish employees want to retain option to work from home
13th July 2020
Over 80% of Irish employees want to continue to spend at least part of their week working from home when normal life resumes after...
Malta: Airport gets new equipment in case of emergencies
13th July 2020
The Malta International Airport invested in new vehicles to extinguish fires from Austria by Rosenabuer Panther 8×8. This is part of a whole investment...
Malta: Coronavirus – No new cases; 5 active cases remain
13th July 2020
For the fourth consecutive day, no new COVID-19 cases were registered across Malta and Gozo. This resulted from 456 swab tests which is a...
Malta: Most SMEs expect to fold within a year if situation persists, survey suggests
13th July 2020
Only 30% of SMEs expect to remain in operation for more than a year if the current economic situation – brought about largely as...
Malta: Stephen Spiteri says he abstained on Delia position in meeting with the President
13th July 2020
Nationalist MP Stephen Spiteri said he abstained when he was asked by the President on his position regarding Adrian Delia. Spiteri was among the...
Malta: Malta Enterprise was not party to ‘lost’ VGH agreement, CEO claims
13th July 2020
Malta Enterprise was never a party to a secret deal signed with the investors behind Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH), the investment body’s CEO Kurt Farrugia claimed...
Malta: Parliament debates Constitutional changes to have next president elected by two-thirds majority
13th July 2020
Parliament has started debating a Constitution change which will see the next president elected by a two-thirds majority in the House. The Constitutional change...
Malta: PM says he has ordered that Vitals agreement be found by today
13th July 2020
PM Robert Abela said he had given an order that the memorandum of understanding which was signed with Vitals Global Healthcare about the management...
Photo Story: Early voting gets underway in North Macedonia
13th July 2020
Workers put the ballot material in the distribution truck in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 13 July 2020. The Balkan nation conducts three days...
Photo Story: Light parade at Prague Street Theater Festival
13th July 2020
Artists perform during the light parade at Behind the Doors/ 12th Prague Street Theater Festival, in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday evening. The festival...
German blood donor study shows low immunity against COVID-19
13th July 2020
First results of a study on antibodies against COVID-19 among blood donors has shown a low immunity and suggests most Germans have not had...
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched
13th July 2020
Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, on Monday announced the launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a national airline...
Malta: Donations to public libraries surge by two-fifths
13th July 2020
Public libraries received over 33,700 book donations in 2019, an increase of 39.7 percent from the year before. Combined with the purchase of printed...
Photo Story: Statue of Swiss banker David de Pury vandalized in Neuchatel
13th July 2020
A worker cleans red paint off a statue of Swiss banker, merchant and philanthropist David de Pury, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, 13 July 2020. This...
French consumption has almost returned to normal levels
13th July 2020
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that French consumption has almost returned to normal levels and that forced household savings during...
Spanish judge strikes down confinement for Catalan area over coronavirus
13th July 2020
A Spanish judge barred Catalan authorities from confining about 160,000 people to their homes in the city of Lleida and seven other towns as...
Photo Story: The Flower Festival Midsummer Night’s Dream 2020 in Lithuania
13th July 2020
Scenes from the Flower Festival Midsummer Night's Dream 2020 in Pokroja, Lithuania. In the festival, visitors can enjoy scenes from Shakespeare's play Midsummer Night's...
Italy’s PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
13th July 2020
Italy's prime minister has dismissed as a "joke" the latest offer from infrastructure group Atlantia, which is trying to cling on to a lucrative...
Heart scans of Covid-19 patients show range of abnormalities
13th July 2020
Heart scans of coronavirus patients in hospital have revealed a range of abnormalities that can disrupt the ability to pump blood and in severe...
Hong Kong reports 52 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions spike
13th July 2020
Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, health authorities said, as worries over an escalating...
BT warns UK: Do not go too fast on banning Huawei
13th July 2020
BT CEO Philip Jansen urged the British government on Monday not to move too fast to ban China's Huawei from the 5G network, cautioning...
Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus infections
13th July 2020
Russia on Monday reported 6,537 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its overall tally to 733,699, the fourth largest reported in the world....
One in three South Korean COVID-19 patients improve with remdesivir
13th July 2020
One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in their condition after being given Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir,...
Philippines reports 65 new coronavirus deaths
13th July 2020
The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 65 more novel coronavirus deaths and 836 additional infections. In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths...
Carnival to resume trips in phases, operate as a “leaner” company
13th July 2020
Carnival Corp announced it was planning to resume operations in a phased manner and would operate with a smaller fleet on its return, months...
France and Britain agree to form joint unit to fight migrant traffickers
13th July 2020
The interior ministers of France and Britain on Sunday signed an agreement creating a new joint police intelligence unit to combat migrant traffickers and...
U.S. turns screws on maritime industry to cut off Venezuela’s oil
13th July 2020
Several companies that certify vessels are seaworthy and ship insurers have withdrawn services to tankers involved in the Venezuelan oil trade as the United...