More than 600 doctors have joined forces to declare their stand against abortion, saying life starts from conception and should be given the opportunity to develop.The Sunday Times reports that Doctors for Life, as the group is called, incorporates 670 doctors, the majority of whom disclosed their identity in a bid to express their strong views.

The full list of all doctors, which includes President George Vella, subscribed to this group has been viewed by The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times reports “The move came in the wake of the setting up of a pro-abortion group last month, called Doctors for Choice, which represents anonymous independent medical professionals in favour of introducing safe abortion in Malta.”

A spokesman for Doctors for Life is quoted by The Sunday Times of Malta saying that the principal aim was to inform public opinion on the scientific facts related to preborn children to ensure that their dignity and rights were respected.

In a statement this morning, Doctors for Life has formulated a declaration to articulate its position in favour of the preborn. This declaration has been endorsed by 670 doctors so far, the majority of whom wanted to take a public stand to express their conviction by making their identities known.

Doctors for Life said it is motivated by the sound scientific knowledge that fertilisation marks the beginning of a new human life, with a complete and unique genetic identity, and therefore affirms that every human life should be given the opportunity to develop.

Nevertheless, the group said it acknowledges that certain uncommon situations may require medical interventions to save the mother’s life, which may result in the undesired loss of the child. United against discrimination Doctors for Life is motivated by a conviction in the inalienable dignity of every human life, thus rejecting the arbitrary notion that some humans are more valuable than others. In so doing, Doctors for Life rejects all forms of discrimination against the preborn, whether on the basis of gender, gestational age or disability.

United in the defense of both the mother and the child Doctors for Life is advocating for the optimal care of both mother and child, convinced that both are worthy of dignity and respect. This is not a theoretical concept, but a practical mission, which doctors live through their everyday struggles at clinics, hospitals, or at the scene of an accident. In these situations, doctors and professionals strive with all their energy, dedication and knowledge to save and protect human life.

United in their conviction that every human life is precious Doctors for Life states that doctors know all too well the frustration and sadness of losing patients despite their best efforts. These experiences bring into greater focus the fragility and value of life. Doctors expend considerable resources and effort to care for every human life, convinced that it is worth it. Therefore, united in its conviction that every human life is precious, Doctors for Life publicly declares its strong stand in favour of life and against abortion.

