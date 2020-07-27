News of Kuwait emir’s health reassuring, parliament speaker says

27th July 2020

(FILE) - Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

News about the health of the Emir of Kuwait, who is in the United States for medical treatment, is “very reassuring,” parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said on Sunday in a statement on the parliamentary Twitter account.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah arrived in the United States on Thursday to complete medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

The emir’s designated successor Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah temporarily took over some of the ruler’s constitutional duties last Saturday.

Last year, Sheikh Sabah was admitted to hospital in the United States while on an official visit there after suffering what his office described as a health setback in Kuwait in August. He returned to the Gulf Arab state in October.

