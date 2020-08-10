New Zealand sees 101st day without community transmission

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand has reported its 101st day in a row with no recorded community transmission of Covid-19 from an unknown source.

All 21 active cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in travellers returning to New Zealand from other countries; all of them are in quarantine at the government’s managed isolation facilities. There were no new cases of the coronavirus recorded in the quarantine hotels on Monday.

The absence of known community transmission of the virus means that apart from strict border controls, life in New Zealand has returned to normal and no physical distancing or masks are required.

There have been 1,219 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with 22 deaths. None of those currently infected are in hospital.

