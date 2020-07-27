New Zealand reports zero new cases for third straight day

File photo of a health worker checking results on a test kit for COVID-19. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand has reported another day with no new cases of Covid-19 – the third day in a row.

All of the country’s 21 active cases of the virus were diagnosed in travellers returning to the country, all of whom are quarantined in government-managed isolation facilities.

Only New Zealanders, and essential workers given exemptions, are allowed to enter the country. All travellers spend two weeks in quarantine, during which they are tested twice for the coronavirus.

New Zealand has recorded 1,206 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 22 deaths.

There is no known community transmission of the virus, widely attributed to a swift, early lockdown of the country. Health officials said on Monday that it had been 87 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

New Zealand now has no restrictions in place on daily life other than the border measures.

Read more via RNZ

Like this: Like Loading...

Related